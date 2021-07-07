Extreme heat no match for NYC parade honoring essential workers

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, center, and his wife Chirlane McCray, center left, wave from a float during a parade in Lower Manhattan, on July 7, 2021, honoring essential workers for their efforts in getting the city through the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. — New York City’s Hometown Heroes parade honoring essential workers during the pandemic was the first ticker-tape parade in two years.

The last one honored the U.S. women’s soccer team after they won the World Cup championship in 2019.

On that day, Central Park reported a high of 88 degrees with a morning low 74 — quite the contrast to Wednesday’s event, which almost didn’t happen.

With highs in the 90s and feels-like temps nearing 100 degrees, and a heat advisory in effect, the mayor debated whether to continue with the celebration. Ultimately, he decided to move forward with a scaled-back version amid the heat concerns.

Water stations were added along the Canyon of Heroes and cooling stations were placed at the beginning and end of the parade route. And everyone came prepared to have fun and show their support for the brave men and women who kept the city running during the worst of the COVID pandemic.