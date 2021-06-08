Ex-pharmacist gets prison for ruining 500 doses of COVID vaccine

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a bottle of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on a table before being utilised in Topeka, USA. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, FILE)

MILWAUKEE — A former pharmacist in Wisconsin who purposefully ruined more than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Steven Brandenburg, of Grafton, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in February to two felony counts of attempting to tamper with a consumer product.

He had admitted to intentionally removing the doses manufactured by Moderna from a refrigerator for hours at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, located just north of Milwaukee.

Brandenburg said in a statement before receiving his sentence that he felt “great shame” and accepted responsibility for his actions.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports he apologized to his co-workers, family and the community.

