Eric Adams signs COVID-related executive orders on first day in office

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — New York City’s new mayor, Eric Adams, officially started his term Saturday, signing two executive orders in the process.

Adams shared the news in a tweet:

Adams’ first order of business was to continue state of emergency orders but in place by former Mayor Bill de Blasio. In the order, Adams cited “the highly transmissible omicron variant” as one of his reasons for extending the orders.

Adams also wrote that mandating vaccines would incentivize more people to get their shots — currently, 70% of city residents are fully vaccinated.

The new administration is also choosing to continue de Blasio’s “Key to the City” order, which requires people to show proof of vaccination at indoor businesses and venues.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter