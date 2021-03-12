Eric Adams previews Brooklyn events, art installation honoring borough’s COVID-19 victims

Brooklyn Borough President and New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams spoke to the PIX11 Morning News on Friday about events planned this weekend to mark one year of the pandemic and honor of Brooklynites lost to COVID-19.

Adams said that Sunday’s memorial events include a virtual event from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by an in-person event outside Brooklyn Borough Hall with local families who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus.

Also on Sunday, the Brooklyn Academy of Music will unveil an interactive art installation outside Borough Hall to remember virus victims, but also new babies born during the pandemic.

“Arrivals + Departures,” by artist duo YARA + DAVINA, invites the public to share the names of those who have “arrived” or “departed” in the past year. Those names will show up on the live boards that are designed to look like what you’d see at a train station or airport.

To mark the one-year anniversary of our city’s first known loss to #COVID19, join us on our Facebook page for an afternoon of virtual memorial programming, including the debut of a new interactive public art installation titled “Arrivals + Departures.” pic.twitter.com/bJ6EWqiOzy — Eric Adams (@BKBoroHall) March 11, 2021

Adams said the remembrance events could become an annual tradition, but that would be up to the next borough president.

Adams also spoke proudly about a new statue of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg being unveiled Friday in Downtown Brooklyn.