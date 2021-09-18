East Harlem school closing due to COVID-19 outbreak: Manhattan BP

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A growing COVID-19 outbreak closed an East Harlem school less than a week after the academic year began, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said on Saturday.

In a tweet, the borough president said there were at least 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases at the school. She did not specify which school or whether the cases were among students, staff or both.

“This school is now closing and going remote until [Sept. 28]. This is exactly what we feared would happen — and why a remote option should have been offered to parents in the first place. @NYCSchools @DOEChancellor @NYCMayor keep your eyes on the ball!” Brewer said.

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to PIX11’s request for comment on the closure.

The DOE has not updated its COVID-19 dashboard to reflect Friday’s new COVID case numbers among students and staff. The portal also offers details about individual classroom and full school closures related to COVID outbreaks.

As of Thursday, DOE data showed only one school in the five boroughs that was under investigation for possible closure due to multiple cases: P.S. M079 – Horan School in East Harlem.

Brewer first offered details about the outbreak on Thursday, saying 16 cases had been identified at an East Harlem school.

“The school is now under 24-hour investigation for possible closure. As of last night 14 classes were closed, only 33 classes in total. If the number gets any higher, the school would be short staffed,” she had said.

Citywide, the DOE reported a total of 560 COVID cases — 311 students and 249 staff members — had been confirmed between Thursday and the first day of school on Monday.

The cases have forced the full closure of 249 classrooms as well as 172 partial classroom closures.

A partial closure, according to the DOE COVID Response Situation Room, takes place in middle or high schools where only some class members may need to quarantine depending on vaccination status since most students in those grades are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Full-time, in-person learning started on Monday for about 1 million New York City public school students despite the persistence of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has defended the city’s decision to not offer parents a full-remote option this year, arguing that students need to return to the classroom for the development of critical social skills as well as their mental and physical health.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.