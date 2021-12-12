Northwell Health nurses fly out of LaGuardia Airport, bound for Rochester on Dec. 11, 2021, amid a surge of COVID cases upstate. (Credit: Northwell Health)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nurses employed by Long Island-based Northwell Health have been dispatched to western New York to help at two hospitals dealing with a surge in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday.

The 16 clinical professionals and two team leads are from the downstate region, including the New York City and Long Island.

They include intensive care, emergency and medical-surgical nurses and were sent to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and the University of Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for two weeks.

COVID cases and hospitalizations in New York have been rising at a startling pace since Thanksgiving, Hochul has said. The surge is especially pronounced in some areas of upstate New York, which has accounted for nearly three-fourths of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in hospitals since August.

Thirty-two upstate hospitals in Niagara and elsewhere had to limit performing nonessential elective surgeries starting Thursday because of capacity issues.

One of the state’s worst hit hospitals, Glen Falls Hospital in Warren County, said 50 out of 165 patients had COVID-19 as of Wednesday. That’s the most infected patients the hospital’s ever reported, according to state data.

To combat the spike in cases, Hochul announced a new statewide indoor mask or vaccine mandate, which goes into effect on Monday.