Is Ivermectin effective against COVID? A doctor weighs in

NEW YORK — You may have seen stories online or social media posts claiming Ivermectin is some kind of a wonder drug that stops COVID-19.

The prescription drug, which originated as a drug to kill parasites in animals like cows and horses,, is seemingly popular with people who are unvaccinated.

Some people are gambling on it instead of taking the COVID vaccines proven to be effective. But does it really work, and is it safe?

Dr. Peter Lurie, president of the Center for Science in the Public Interest, spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to weigh in on his thoughts.