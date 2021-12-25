Disturbing jump in NYC pediatric hospitalizations tied to COVID surge

An information sign is displayed as a child arrives with her parent to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5- to 11-years-old at London Middle School in Wheeling, Ill., on Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NEW YORK — The spiraling COVID-19 case numbers in New York are coming with a new warning of a disturbing rise in pediatric hospitalizations.

The New York State Department of Health on Friday warned of a “striking increase” in new hospital admissions for children.

The recent fourfold increase in admissions that began the week of Dec. 5 is concentrated in New York City and the surrounding metropolitan area, where the highly contagious omicron variant has taken a startling hold.

Acting state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett urged parents to get their eligible children vaccinated against COVID.

“The risks of COVID-19 for children are real,” Bassett said in a statement. “We are alerting New Yorkers to this recent striking increase in pediatric COVID-19 admissions so that pediatricians, parents and guardians can take urgent action to protect our youngest New Yorkers.”

As of Friday, 27% of 5- to 11-year-olds in New York have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and only 16% were fully vaccinated, according to DOH data. Meanwhile, nearly 72% of 12- to 17-year-olds have gotten at least one dose and 64% were fully vaccinated.