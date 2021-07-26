Delta variant accounts for over 72% of recent COVID cases in NY: Cuomo

Teacher Frank Esposito submits to a COVID-19 nasal swab test at West Brooklyn Community High School in New York on Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — The highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus accounted for more than 72% of recent positive COVID-19 cases in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

The state Health Department reported 1,982 new positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, with a one-day positivity rate of 2.28% and a seven-day average of 1.88%.

Cuomo pointed out that one month ago, on June 26, the state reported just 346 new COVID cases.

COVID-related hospitalizations also rose by 41 new patients, for a total of 546 people, according to state DOH data.

The delta variant is fueling a spike in cases, particularly among those who are unvaccinated, in New York and across the country, according to health experts.

As of Monday, just shy of 75% of New York adults have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That leaves a large swath of New Yorkers — both eligible and ineligible — still unprotected against the potential of severe illness and death from COVID.

To combat continued vaccine hesitancy, Cuomo said his administration plans to step up outreach through community-based organizations. He announced a new PSA ad campaign as well as $15 million in funding for six statewide organizations:

  • Hispanic Federation
  • Asian American Federation
  • FPWA
  • Apicha Community Health Center
  • New York Immigration Coalition
  • Charles B. Wang Community Health Center

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

