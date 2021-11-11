Deadline to enroll for enhanced child tax credit is Monday: What you need to know

The future of child tax credit payments in 2022 and beyond may be dependent Democrats swaying two centrist members of their own party. (Getty Images)

NEW YORK — There are only two child tax credit payments left in the year, but it is not too late for families to sign up if they have not already.

The deadline to opt in and enroll for the enhanced child tax credit is Monday, Nov. 15. However, if you haven’t opted in before now, you’ll be getting a big boost.

The payments were spread over six months, with a portion being sent monthly equivalent to about $300 per child. Those who didn’t opt in previously can get the payments in one big check.

How to opt in

Part of the American Rescue Plan passed in March, the existing tax credit, an advance payment program of the 2021 tax return for people who are eligible, increased from $2,000 per child to $3,600 per child under the age of 6, with $3,000 for children between 6 and 16 years of age. Eligible families can receive a monthly payment of up to $300 per child.

When you file your 2021 tax return in 2022, you will need to report the amount of monthly child tax credit payments you received in 2021.

All those who opted in for any length of time will receive a letter from the IRS in January with the amounts that need to be reported.

Those interested in opting out for November and December have until Thursday, Nov. 11 to do so.

How to unenroll

In New York, about 1.5 million kids have never received the child tax credit because their families earned too little of an income to file taxes, according to the No Kid Hungry organization.

The state represents 13 of the 20 zip codes in the nation with the most families at risk of missing benefits, with the majority of those families in Brooklyn and Rockland counties, No Kid Hungry said.

No Kid Hungry released a toolkit to show families how to sign up.

The status of the child tax credit in 2022 is currently hanging in the balance.

If the House and Senate pass the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill, the child tax credits would be extended for another year.

The program is projected to cut child poverty by more than half, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.