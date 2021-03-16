De Blasio pushes for more local control of vaccinations

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio pushed for more local control of vaccinations for the city on Tuesday.

De Blasio said his sentiment is shared by mayors of other major cities across the United States. They’re even suggesting cutting out state control of local supply altogether.

“Many of us have appealed to Biden administration to get supply to major cities so we can cut out the middle person and get to work vaccinating more people more effectively.”

Right now, vaccination efforts with a focus on the elderly, those with pre-existing conditions and now the homebound continue. Health officials maintain it’s the key to reopening a struggling economy and a lifeline for businesses.

For restaurants in New York City, this week is a big one. By Friday, they will be able to operate at 50% capacity after pleading for months to be able to do so.

One business continues to say they’re being sidelined and forgotten — indoor fitness studios. Popular classes like Bar Method, Dancebody and many more came together outside City Hall Tuesday to say they’ve been excluded from reopening plans.

However, Department of Health head Dr. Dave Chokshi has said that now is not the time.