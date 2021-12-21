De Blasio says ‘No more shutdowns’ as NYC faces virus spike

FILE – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination site intended to jump-start the city’s entertainment industry, in New York, in this Monday, April 12, 2021, file photo. New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, giving an ultimatum to public employees who’ve refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s committed to keeping New York City open as it grapples with yet another spike in coronavirus cases.

The Democratic mayor said Tuesday that New York can’t see schools and businesses closed again like the city did in 2020 when COVID-19 first spread widely.

De Blasio has faced questions over the past week about whether he would call for closures as a wave of new cases fueled by the omicron variant has broken over the city.

The mayor said Tuesday that he “adamantly” feels the city should not have any more shutdowns.