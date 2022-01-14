Day of service: Brookdale Hospital helps families with food insecurity

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Brookdale Hospital is feeding hundreds of families who are still navigating through food insecurity during the pandemic.

Braving the wind, people lined up to get food on Friday and Dr. Sandra Scott, executive director of the hospital, said many families are relying on them.

“We know that many of our community members are struggling, struggling to eat, struggling to keep the lights on, struggling with socioeconomic challenges during this pandemic and we thought that MLK weekend is a perfect opportunity for us to give back to the community,” Scott said.

There were 1,000 bags packed by the Food Bank for New York City — 500 were full of fresh produce and the other 500 had dry goods full of boxed and canned items to help parents stretch their meals.

Maxine Henny, who has a 9-year-old daughter, said this comes at a drastic time of need.

“I didn’t have anything this morning and I didn’t have breakfast yet, so it feels good,” Henny said.

As inflation also impacts the prices of grocery store items, this is helping families keep costs down like for Iris Maysonet.

“Just to go to the supermarket, if you don’t have above $50 dollars, you’re not going to get anything, so programs like this help,” Maysonet said.

Those receiving aren’t the only ones grateful — those making it happen, like Nicole Favours, manager of external affairs for the hospital, are grateful too.

“We all help in a different type of way and to be able to hand out these out to people who need it is wonderful,” Favours said.

“I think the most important thing is for the community to know that we’re not only supporting them with their emergent health needs but that good eating leads to good health,” Scott said.