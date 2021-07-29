Danny Meyer, chief founder of the Union Square Hospitality Group and Shake Shack, speaks at the Forbes Under 30 Summit in Philadelphia,PA on October 21, 2014. ( NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — New York Restaurateur Danny Meyer announced Thursday a vaccine mandate for all staff and customers at his New York City and Washington D.C. restaurants.

Meyer, who is the CEO of the Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG), made the announcement during an interview with “Squawk Box” on CNBC.

“We’re following the lead of both city, state and federal government, and we’re going to do this ourselves,” he said. “We’ve got an amazing responsibility to keep our staff members and our guests safe, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The mandate goes into effect beginning Sept. 7, according to his website.

Restaurants under USHG include the Union Square Cafe, Tacocina, Anchovy Social and Blue Smoke.

Meyer is also the chair of New York City’s Economic Development Corporation and founder of Shake Shack. It was not immediately known if the chain was included in the vaccination mandate.

The decision comes following Mayor Bill de Blasio’s mandate, requiring NYC municipal workers to get vaccinated or get tested weekly as the delta variant surges across the city and country.

De Blasio’s press secretary tweeted about Meyer’s announcement, calling it “a bold move supported and encouraged” by the mayor, adding it “is the path forward.”

BIG: Restauranteur and NYCEDC Chair Danny Meyer just announced a vaccine mandate for staff and customers at his restaurants.



A bold move supported and encouraged by @NYCMayor, with the full backing of the NYC government. This is the path forward. pic.twitter.com/nTRBnVcefa — Bill Neidhardt (@BNeidhardt) July 29, 2021

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced the state will be implementing a vaccine mandate for all state workers