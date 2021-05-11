Dancing nurse Ana Wilkinson shares COVID recovery, struggles

NEW YORK — As Nurse Appreciation Week comes to a close, the PIX11 Morning News team checked in with their favorite dancing nurse to see how she’s doing.

Ana Wilkinson spent six weeks treating COVID-19 patients at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem during the height of the pandemic in April and May of 2020.

While there, she danced to bring joy to her patients. That’s how she got her nickname, the “dancing nurse.”

Wilkinson was later diagnosed with COVID-19 in December 2020 after returning home to California following a second stint as a traveling nurse in Texas.

She joined the PIX11 Morning News to chat about her experience with the virus and much more.