NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting July 1, masks are optional on the Great White Way. The change will impact all 41 Broadway theaters in the city.

“The science is letting us know that, at this point, we can be optional with our masks,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said.

From day one, she added, the priority has been keeping cast members, crew members and Broadway audiences safe. If cases rise again, she said Broadway will reassess the mandate.

While there has not been another full closure of Broadway, shows have been temporarily canceled because of COVID outbreaks. One of those closures happened Tuesday night, theatergoer Linda Quintana told PIX11 News.

“We were coming to see ‘Come From Away,'” she said. “They told us it’s been canceled due to COVID. So, we should still wear our masks.”

Owners said, while disappointing, cancellations show the Broadway community is diligent about testing their employees often and keeping their audiences safe.