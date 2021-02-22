Cuomo: NYC movie theaters to reopen at limited capacity beginning March 5

NEW YORK — Movie theaters in New York City can reopen at a limited capacity in March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

Beginning March 5, movie theaters can reopen at a 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen, according to the governor.

Masks, social distancing and other safety protocols must be in place, and the city will follow the same guidance that was issued for the rest of the state when movie theaters reopened in October, including proper ventilation.

No testing is required for reopening, according to Cuomo.

Currently, movie theater workers are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the state is looking to expand eligibility as more vaccines become available.

