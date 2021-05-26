Fans are packed in the stands during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — All venues in New York now have the option to return to 100% capacity for only fully vaccinated people, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

The governor made the announcement as the state has seen a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases and continues to lift several coronavirus-related restrictions.

Some venues, however, have the option to have a capacity of 50% vaccinated and 50% unvaccinated people, however that limits the number of people allowed into arenas, stadiums and other spaces, according to Cuomo.

The sections for those fully vaccinated allow people to sit next to each other. The unvaccinated section will have one or two seats in between each person.

“It works for the venue, it also works for the public because it’s another incentive to get vaccinated,” Cuomo said. “Having a vaccine allows you to participate in those venues that go to 100% fully vaccinated.”

The tri-state area lifted most COVID-19 restrictions in May.

Beginning May 19, capacity restrictions were lifted in several businesses, including retail, food service, personal care businesses, museums, theaters and gyms and fitness centers.

Residential gathering limits in New York were also able to increase to 50 people, while indoor catered gatherings can increase to 250 people, or 500 people with testing of vaccination proof.

As of Wednesday, 8,888,842 New Yorkers ages 18 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the governor.

The state has also set up several incentives and freebies to entice more people to get inoculated.