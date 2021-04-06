Cuomo announces Essential Workers Monument Advisory Committee

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — At a publicity event at the Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center in New York City, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced an Essential Workers Monument Advisory Committee.

Cuomo said the commission announced Tuesday will be charged with finding a location for and designing a memorial thanking essential workers for their sacrifices throughout the pandemic.

“COVID was a war and [essential workers] were war heroes,” Cuomo said. “They gave their lives in the midst of that war to save others.

The members of the advisory committee are listed below:

Mario Cilento, NYS AFL-CIO

Pat Kane, NYS Nurses Association

Dennis Trainer, CWA District 1

Dr. Bonnie Litvack, Medical Society of the State of New York

George Gresham, 1199 SEIU

Oren Barzilay, Uniformed EMTs, Paramedics, and Fire Inspectors—FDNY

Vince Alvarez, AFL-CIO NYC Central Labor Council

Stuart Applebaum, Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union

Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields, Jr. Adjutant General of new York

Mary Sullivan, CSEA Local

Wayne Spence, NYS Public Employees Federation

Henry Garrido, DC 37

Kyle Bragg, 32BJ SEIU

James Shillito, Utility Workers of America Local 1-2

Tony Utano, TWU Local 100

Gary LaBarbera, NYS Building & Construction Trades Council, Building& Construction Trades Council Greater New York

Sam Fresina, NYS Professional Firefighters Association

Andrew Pallota, NYSUT

Richard Wells, Police Conference of New York State

Rich Maroko, Hotel Trades Council

Thomas Gesualdi, Teamster’s Local 282

Harri Nespoli, Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association

Michael Powers, NYS Correctional Officers PBA