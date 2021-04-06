Cuomo announces Essential Workers Monument Advisory Committee

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — At a publicity event at the Jacob K. Javitz Convention Center in New York City, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced an Essential Workers Monument Advisory Committee.
Cuomo said the commission announced Tuesday will be charged with finding a location for and designing a memorial thanking essential workers for their sacrifices throughout the pandemic.
“COVID was a war and [essential workers] were war heroes,” Cuomo said. “They gave their lives in the midst of that war to save others.
The members of the advisory committee are listed below:
- Mario Cilento, NYS AFL-CIO
- Pat Kane, NYS Nurses Association
- Dennis Trainer, CWA District 1
- Dr. Bonnie Litvack, Medical Society of the State of New York
- George Gresham, 1199 SEIU
- Oren Barzilay, Uniformed EMTs, Paramedics, and Fire Inspectors—FDNY
- Vince Alvarez, AFL-CIO NYC Central Labor Council
- Stuart Applebaum, Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union
- Maj. Gen. Raymond F. Shields, Jr. Adjutant General of new York
- Mary Sullivan, CSEA Local
- Wayne Spence, NYS Public Employees Federation
- Henry Garrido, DC 37
- Kyle Bragg, 32BJ SEIU
- James Shillito, Utility Workers of America Local 1-2
- Tony Utano, TWU Local 100
- Gary LaBarbera, NYS Building & Construction Trades Council, Building& Construction Trades Council Greater New York
- Sam Fresina, NYS Professional Firefighters Association
- Andrew Pallota, NYSUT
- Richard Wells, Police Conference of New York State
- Rich Maroko, Hotel Trades Council
- Thomas Gesualdi, Teamster’s Local 282
- Harri Nespoli, Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association
- Michael Powers, NYS Correctional Officers PBA