Cultural sites, libraries partner with city to distribute COVID-19 tests

NEW YORK (PIX11) — How about checking out a COVID test with your next library book?

COVID numbers may be decreasing in New York, but demand for at-home testing remains. To help the effort, the city’s Test & Trace Corps announced Friday that 14 cultural sites and 27 city libraries will distribute at-home tests free of charge. The distributions start Monday — just in time to make sure you’re negative before heading out on Valentine’s Day.

“Our mission remains to make testing resources accessible for all New Yorkers to safely and confidently manage the pandemic,” Dr. Ted Long, executive director of the NYC Test & Trace Corps and senior vice president of Ambulatory Care and Population Health at NYC Health + Hospitals said.

Long said distributing at cultural sites and libraries will be “familiar” and allow people to return to city destinations while staying safe.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve worked to provide New Yorkers easy access to resources, incorporating familiar touchpoints in their own communities,” Health Department First Deputy Commissioner and Chief Equity Officer Dr. Torian Easterling said. “Cultural institutions and libraries are trusted neighborhood hubs, and we are excited to partner with these institutions to facilitate more New Yorkers getting the tests they need.”

The Test & Trace Corps will provide an updated list of locations with tests available on its website. Participating sites include the Bronx Museum of the Arts, Brooklyn Museum, American Museum of Natural History and, as well as branches of the Brooklyn Public Library, New York Public Library and Queens Public Library.