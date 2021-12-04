CT announces first confirmed case of COVID-19 omicron variant

HARTFORD, C.T. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced the state’s first case of the omnicron variant of COVID-19 Saturday.

“We presumed it was already in our state and the information we received from the lab today confirms that fact,” Lamont said. “This likely is not the only case of the variant in the state. That being said, I must urge everyone in Connecticut not to panic.”

The case was identified in a man in his 60s, who developed mild symptoms on Nov. 27.

According to a release, a family member of that man traveled to New York City to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center. That family member tested positive for COVID-19, but officials did not say if it was also an omnicron case.

A Minnesota resident who was the second confirmed U.S. case of the variant attended the same convention.

The Connecticut man infected with the variant and his family members are all fully vaccinated.