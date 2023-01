NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is being hit with a new COVID variant, XBB.1.5, another Omicron variant that is highly transmissible.

Even though this new strain is more transmissible, it does not appear more severe or lethal.

Hanah Newman, Lenox Hill Hospital’s director of infection prevention, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to explain what to expect with the new variant.

