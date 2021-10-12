COVID vaccine religious exemption stays for NY health care workers

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge ruled that New York must continue to allow health care workers to seek exemption from a statewide vaccine mandate on religious grounds as a lawsuit challenging the requirement proceeds.

Judge David Hurd in Utica had issued a temporary restraining order a month ago after 17 doctors, nurses and other health professionals claimed in a lawsuit that their rights would be violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed the exemptions.

Hurd’s ruling Tuesday means New York will continue to be barred from enforcing any requirement that employers deny religious exemptions.

