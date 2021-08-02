A member of the NYPD receives the COVID-19 vaccine in New York City on Jan. 11, 2021.

NEW YORK — New employees of the City of New York must get the COVID-19 vaccine before their first day on the job, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

The mayor said all new city workers will be required to show proof of vaccination.

The mandate is different from de Blasio’s previously announced policy of getting the vaccine or submitting to weekly testing for current city employees. New workers will not be given the option of weekly testing in replace of getting vaccinated.

Earlier Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged local governments and private businesses to implement vaccine mandates, as the state continues to experience a surge in new COVID-19 cases fuled by the extremely contagious delta variant.

On Sunday, the state Health Department reported 2,516 new COVID cases, a one-day positivity rate of 2.68% and seven-day average of 2.40%.

Staten Island had the second highest seven-day positivity rate of all regions in the state at 3.25%. New York City’s overall seven-day average was 2.30%, according to state Health Department data.

As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed the five counties that make up New York City as areas with “substantial” transmission rates.