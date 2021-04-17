New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio talks to a Queens resident after touring a COVID-19 vaccination site at Citi Field in Queens on Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK CITY — New Yorkers who are 50 and older can walk into city-run vaccine sites and get a COVID-19 shot without an appointment beginning Saturday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the walk-in option will make it easier than ever for city residents to get vaccinated.

“Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible,” de Blasio said Saturday in a statement. “By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating 5 million New Yorkers by June.”

Here are the walk-in vaccination locations broken down by borough:

The Bronx

Bronx Co-Op City Dreiser Community Center

Northeast Bronx YMCA (Edenwald)

South Bronx Educational Campus

West Bronx Gymnasium

Lehman College – Apex Center

Bathgate Contract Postal Station

Brooklyn

Coney Island YMCA

Teachers Prep High School

Starrett City

Flatbush YMCA

Bushwick Educational Campus

Event Space at City Point

Brooklyn Army Terminal

Manhattan

Ford Foundation

NFL Experience Times Square

Yeshiva University

City College

Essex Crossing

Abyssinian Baptist Church

Fulton Senior Community Center / Hudson Guild

Queens

Modell’s – Queens Center Mall

Korean Community Services

Beach Channel Educational Campus

Long Island City Vaccine Site (Plaxall)

Queens Public Library – Flushing Library

Queens Public Library – Ozone

CitiField

Staten Island

Former Babies R Us – Staten Island Mall

Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex

Empire Outlets

St. Thomas St. Joseph’s School

For those who would rather schedule an appointment or to locate the nearest vaccine site, visit the city’s vaccine finder website or call 1-877-VAX-4-NYC.