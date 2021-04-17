COVID vaccine in NYC: Walk-in locations in each borough — no appointment needed for 50+

Coronavirus

citi field covid-19 vaccine site

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio talks to a Queens resident after touring a COVID-19 vaccination site at Citi Field in Queens on Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK CITY — New Yorkers who are 50 and older can walk into city-run vaccine sites and get a COVID-19 shot without an appointment beginning Saturday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the walk-in option will make it easier than ever for city residents to get vaccinated.

“Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible,” de Blasio said Saturday in a statement. “By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating 5 million New Yorkers by June.”

Here are the walk-in vaccination locations broken down by borough:

The Bronx

  • Bronx Co-Op City Dreiser Community Center
  • Northeast Bronx YMCA (Edenwald)
  • South Bronx Educational Campus
  • West Bronx Gymnasium 
  • Lehman College – Apex Center
  • Bathgate Contract Postal Station

Brooklyn

  • Coney Island YMCA
  • Teachers Prep High School
  • Starrett City
  • Flatbush YMCA
  • Bushwick Educational Campus
  • Event Space at City Point 
  • Brooklyn Army Terminal

Manhattan

  • Ford Foundation
  • NFL Experience Times Square
  • Yeshiva University
  • City College 
  • Essex Crossing
  • Abyssinian Baptist Church
  • Fulton Senior Community Center / Hudson Guild

Queens

  • Modell’s – Queens Center Mall
  • Korean Community Services
  • Beach Channel Educational Campus
  • Long Island City Vaccine Site (Plaxall)
  • Queens Public Library – Flushing Library
  • Queens Public Library – Ozone 
  • CitiField

Staten Island

  • Former Babies R Us – Staten Island Mall
  • Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex
  • Empire Outlets
  • St. Thomas St. Joseph’s School

For those who would rather schedule an appointment or to locate the nearest vaccine site, visit the city’s vaccine finder website or call 1-877-VAX-4-NYC.

