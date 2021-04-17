NEW YORK CITY — New Yorkers who are 50 and older can walk into city-run vaccine sites and get a COVID-19 shot without an appointment beginning Saturday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the walk-in option will make it easier than ever for city residents to get vaccinated.
“Our priority for the next few months is clear: we need to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible,” de Blasio said Saturday in a statement. “By making it easier for New Yorkers 50 and older to get vaccinated, we are on our way to fully vaccinating 5 million New Yorkers by June.”
Here are the walk-in vaccination locations broken down by borough:
The Bronx
- Bronx Co-Op City Dreiser Community Center
- Northeast Bronx YMCA (Edenwald)
- South Bronx Educational Campus
- West Bronx Gymnasium
- Lehman College – Apex Center
- Bathgate Contract Postal Station
Brooklyn
- Coney Island YMCA
- Teachers Prep High School
- Starrett City
- Flatbush YMCA
- Bushwick Educational Campus
- Event Space at City Point
- Brooklyn Army Terminal
Manhattan
- Ford Foundation
- NFL Experience Times Square
- Yeshiva University
- City College
- Essex Crossing
- Abyssinian Baptist Church
- Fulton Senior Community Center / Hudson Guild
Queens
- Modell’s – Queens Center Mall
- Korean Community Services
- Beach Channel Educational Campus
- Long Island City Vaccine Site (Plaxall)
- Queens Public Library – Flushing Library
- Queens Public Library – Ozone
- CitiField
Staten Island
- Former Babies R Us – Staten Island Mall
- Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex
- Empire Outlets
- St. Thomas St. Joseph’s School
For those who would rather schedule an appointment or to locate the nearest vaccine site, visit the city’s vaccine finder website or call 1-877-VAX-4-NYC.