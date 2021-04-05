COVID vaccine eligibility in NJ to expand to 16 and older: Gov. Murphy

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A woman prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium of International High School in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 20, 2021.

A woman prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium of International High School in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 20, 2021.

TRENTON, N.J. — All New Jersey residents ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 19, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

The announcement came on the same day that the age of eligibility dropped to 55 years and older. The expansion also included people 16 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities and essential workers in a broad array of new sectors.

The governor and state health officials previously planned to expand eligibility to all residents by May 1. Murphy said he felt confident about moving the date up based on the federal government’s projected weekly vaccine allotments for the state.

The move also brings New Jersey closer to New York’s vaccine eligibility expansion, which opens to people 16 years and older on Tuesday.

Murphy said he and his wife, Tammy, now plan to sign up to receive the vaccine.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Fauci warns of ‘disturbingly high’ COVID case numbers as US races toward herd immunity

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

‘We are not slowing down’: NY, NJ to expand COVID vaccine eligibility this week

Travelers still in the dark but on their way home after evacuation at Newark Airport terminal

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Long Island Expressway closed eastbound due to truck crash, rollover

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

Prayer vigil planned as rapper DMX on life support at White Plains hospital

New Jersey expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Overturned truck on I-287 northbound ramp to NYS Thruway causes delays

Gorgeous Monday kicks off a warm, sunny week

Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk

Vaccine eligibility expanding in NY, NJ

Sunny and mild to begin the workweek

@PIX11News on Twitter