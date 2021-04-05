COVID vaccine eligibility in NJ to expand to 16 and older: Gov. Murphy

A woman prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium of International High School in Paterson, New Jersey, on Jan. 20, 2021.

TRENTON, N.J. — All New Jersey residents ages 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 19, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

The announcement came on the same day that the age of eligibility dropped to 55 years and older. The expansion also included people 16 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities and essential workers in a broad array of new sectors.

The governor and state health officials previously planned to expand eligibility to all residents by May 1. Murphy said he felt confident about moving the date up based on the federal government’s projected weekly vaccine allotments for the state.

The move also brings New Jersey closer to New York’s vaccine eligibility expansion, which opens to people 16 years and older on Tuesday.

Murphy said he and his wife, Tammy, now plan to sign up to receive the vaccine.