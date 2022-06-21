NEW YORK (PIX11) – The COVID-19 vaccine rollout began for children as young as 6 months old to 5 years old on Tuesday.

Montefiore Medical Group is offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Pfizer is three shots and 1/10 of the adult dose spread out over 11 weeks. Moderna is just two shots and 1/4 of the adult dose a month apart.

Pediatric stem cell transplant doctor Ellen Frant enrolled her older children in the Moderna trial, desperate to get them vaccinated against COVID-19. When it came to 7-month-old Jojo, she had no hesitations.

“People are getting exposed left and right and there is very limited ability to protect a child who can’t wear a mask from that, so it will help us feel better that she is less likely to contract it and even if she did, she would be less likely to get sick from it,” said Frant.

In New York State, kids under 3 years old should see a pediatrician for their first dose. They cannot get their shot at most pharmacies.

In New York City, less than 50% of kids 5 to 12 years old have had their first two doses. And less than 5% have been boosted.

Dr. Dara Kass is the head of Health and Human Services in our region. “The data is convincing that even children who have had COVID-19 should get vaccinated. That is clear for adults and for children,” Kass said.

New York City’s health department does not roll out the vaccine until Wednesday.