COVID vaccination site to open at Nassau Coliseum, county executive says

The Nassau Coliseum is slated to become a mass COVID-19 vaccination site, as officials prepare for a boost in vaccine supply.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Saturday the lower level of the Coliseum’s exhibition hall would open as a vaccination hub later in March. A specific date was not provided.

“We’re focused on continuing to ramp up our capacity for vaccination as more supply is anticipated to arrive in the coming weeks. All of our residents must have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and this iconic site will give us the ability to deliver the vaccine rapidly,” Curran said in a statement. “I would like to thank the New York Islanders for so graciously sharing their home with the community, as well as the management team at Nassau Live for helping pave the way to Nassau’s comeback.”

When the Coliseum opens, it will be the third mass vaccination site in the county.

The announcement came after the state began receiving its first shipments of the the third FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine: the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

Still, the public’s demand for the COVID-19 vaccine far exceeds the state’s supply.

About 10 million people are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to state Health Department distribution guidelines. However, the state only receives several hundred-thousand doses per week from the federal government, making vaccine appointments hard to come by.

As of Saturday, over 1.8 million New York residents were fully vaccinated against the virus, which has claimed more than 38,900 lives statewide.