A parent fills out a form granting permission for random COVID-19 testing for their child outside P.S. 134 Henrietta Szold Elementary School in New York on Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — New York City will drastically increase its COVID-19 testing program at public schools when students return from winter break on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced on Tuesday.

With COVID cases skyrocketing across the city and the number of pediatric hospitalizations on the rise, parents and teachers have expressed concerns about sending kids back to school.

De Blasio said he’s been working with Hochul and Adams on developing a larger PCR testing program as well as a new rapid test-to-return policy for when a positive case is identified in a classroom.

Hochul on Monday announced the state would send 1 million COVID-19 rapid test kits (2 million tests total) to the city to be distributed to schools by the end of the week, ahead of students’ return to classrooms on Monday.

De Blasio said schools will use those kits for when a positive COVID case is identified in a classroom.

When there’s a positive case in a class, de Blasio said every child in that class will be sent home with an at-home COVID rapid test kit, which includes two tests. If a child tests positive, they stay home. If they test negative and are asymptomatic, they can return. The students will test twice over seven days.

“Schools have been safe and schools are where kids need to be,” de Blasio added.

The city Department of Education will also double in-school PCR tests — including vaccinated and unvaccinated students as well as teachers and staff — for a greater sample size. To achieve this, however, de Blasio said more parents need to sign the DOE’s COVID testing release form.

To make access to testing outside of school even easier, the mayor said 40 additional city-run sites would open, bringing the citywide total to over 160.

De Blasio, Hochul and Adams also called on parents to get their eligible children vaccinated, if they haven’t done so already.

“Parents, we need you,” de Blasio said.

