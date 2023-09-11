COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A rise in COVID-19 cases across the country is leading to a shortage in over-the-counter test kits.

Walgreens and CVS recently issued statements saying they’re working to boost inventory to meet the soaring demand. Test manufacturers said they’re ramping up production.

While the federal program offering free COVID-19 tests has ended, there are still free testing sites available across the U.S.

A full list of testing sites can be found on the CDC’s testing locator web page.

