COVID survivors, victims’ families march across Brooklyn Bridge in call for more resources

Coronavirus

covid survivors march across brooklyn bridge

COVID survivors and victims’ families march across the Brooklyn Bridge on Aug. 7, 2021. (Credit: AIR11)

NEW YORK — Survivors of COVID-19, family members of victims, health care workers and others marched across the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday.

The event, organized by the Yellow Heart Memorial and Faces of COVID Victims, was held in honor of the more than 616,000 lives lost to the virus in the United States and to bring more awareness to the issues a growing number of COVID survivors are dealing with.

Participants called on federal and local lawmakers to offer more support for so-called long-haulers, who face myriad mental and physical health complications months after testing positive for COVID. 

The march from Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza Park to Manhattan’s City Hall Park was part of a larger, nationwide day of awareness and action for COVID survivors.

