COVID surge: Doctor discusses COVID pills, holiday gatherings, testing

NEW YORK — The number of COVID cases in New York City reaches a new peak with nearly 23,000 cases reported on Thursday.

This, as demand for COVID tests outpace the supply.

Ten thousand home testing kits were handed out across the five boroughs Thursday, and three federal testing sites were opened to manage the surge of New Yorkers looking to get tested.

The FDA also has a new weapon in the fight against COVID after approving the Merck COVID pill, which is expected to be available by the end of January.

Dr. Waleed Javaid, director of infection prevention and control at Mount Sinai discussed the new COVID pills, what people need to keep in mind during holiday gatherings and when people should get tested.