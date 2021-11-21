COVID hospitalizations on the rise in New York

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
man gets covid test in new york

Teacher Frank Esposito submits to a COVID-19 nasal swab test at West Brooklyn Community High School in New York on Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. — As the holiday season quickly approaches, New York continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to state data released Saturday.

Nearly 6,100 people per day are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York. That’s up 22% from roughly 5,000 for the seven days through Nov. 11. It’s also the highest seven-day average since mid-April.

The vast majority of the state’s 62 counties are seeing a sharp uptick in new COVID-19 positives, from a 32% increase in cases over the seven days through Thursday on Long Island, to a 37% increase in Niagara County.

And hospitals in New York reported 2,249 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Friday, up 20% from the previous Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter