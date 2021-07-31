COVID cases rising across NY faster than fall 2020 despite vaccinations

ALBANY, N.Y. — The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in New York continued to swell statewide Friday as hospitalizations grew at a slower pace, according to state Health Department data.

An average of 2,036 people tested positive each day over the past seven days. It’s the first time that number has gone over 2,000 since May 13.

The rise in cases is happening at a faster and steadier pace now than it did last fall, before anyone was vaccinated.

About 57% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, with vaccination rates lowest in rural counties as well as in the Bronx and Brooklyn.