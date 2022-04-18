NEW YORK (PIX11) — Experts warn of an uptick in COVID cases in New York City.

According to data from the city’s Department of Health, over 2,100 people test positive for the virus daily in the last seven days, a 43% increase compared to the past month. Officials say an upward trend in cases is expected.

City data showed minimal changes in the number of hospitalizations. On the other hand, confirmed virus deaths have decreased. The neighborhoods with the highest seven-day positivity rates from April 6 to April 12 are Financial District, Lincoln Square, Lenox Hill/Upper East Side and Greenpoint.

With holiday celebrations being held in person, thanks to multiple vaccinations and large-scale testing, experts warn New Yorkers a surge is possible if they aren’t careful.

“We continue to see things rise,” public health expert Dr. Anthony Santella said, “which is frustrating.”

On Easter Sunday, the Test and Trace Corps supplied an additional 6.3 million COVID-19 tests for people across the city, which included giveaways at several churches.

“These are things we can use to give out to the community because we believe the church is a community outpost,” Deacon Arthur Phillips said.

Experts are asking New Yorkers to be vigilant. The city has continued dropping COVID mandates, with the latest one announced being the vaccine mandate for Broadway shows, which will end this month.