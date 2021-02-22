COVID-19 vaccines sharply cut hospitalization rate, studies from UK show

FILE – In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine and loaded syringes wait to be administered in Ilford, east London. Two U.K. studies released Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 showed that COVID-19 vaccination programs are contributing to a sharp drop in hospitalizations, boosting hopes that the shots will work as well in the real world as they have in carefully controlled studies. Preliminary results from a study in Scotland found that the Pfizer vaccine reduced hospital admissions by up to 85% four weeks after the first dose, while the AstraZeneca shot cut admissions by up to 94%. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)

LONDON — Two U.K. studies released Monday show COVID-19 vaccination programs are contributing to a sharp drop in hospitalizations, boosting hopes that the shots will work as well in the real world as they have in carefully controlled studies.

Preliminary results from a study in Scotland found that the Pfizer vaccine reduced hospital admissions by up to 85% four weeks after the first dose, while the AstraZeneca shot cut admissions by up to 94%.

The Scottish researchers looked at data covering the entire Scottish population of 5.4 million people over the last few months, of which about 20% have received a first dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine.

Between December and the middle of February, more than 8,000 people in Scotland ended up in the hospital with COVID-19. However, only 58 of those hospitalized were part of the vaccinated group.

In England, preliminary data from a study of health care workers showed that the Pfizer vaccine reduced the risk of catching COVID-19 by 70% after one dose, a figure that rose to 85% after the second.