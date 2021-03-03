COVID-19 vaccine: How many people are fully vaccinated in each state?

by: Sarah Darmanjian

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Close to two million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Since late December the number of doses arriving from the Federal government has been slowly increasing each week, based on the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

The goal is to vaccinate all New Yorkers, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in his 2021 State of the State address. It will take approximately 70% (13.62 million) of the population to either get vaccinated or infected in order for the state to reach the point of herd immunity, according to the Mayo Clinic.

There have been about 1.64 million New Yorkers who have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, based on New York’s COVID-19 Workbook, and another approximately 1.67 million who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Because there is no way to tell if people included in the state’s positive count have or haven’t also received the vaccine, there is also no way to get an accurate number to say how close the state is to reaching herd immunity.

Most states have vaccinated between 6-9% of their population. Approximately 8.51% of New York’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to John’s Hopkins University. Check out the percentage of populations vaccinated in the map below in each state.

Percentage of Population Fully Vaccinated

State% Vaccinated# Vaccinated
Alabama1.64%322,346
Alaska3.53%104,349
Arizona8.60%617,250
Arkansas7.83%236,154
California7.34%2,905,711
Colorado8.70%495,961
Connecticut8.59%306,894
Delaware1.96%75,946
District of Columbia9.81%68,955
Florida8.44%1,799,607
Georgia1.91%805,575
Hawaii10.05%142,855
Idaho7.63%133,917
Illinois6.79%866,132
Indiana8.77%587,359
Iowa5.93%187,234
Kansas6.99%203,731
Kentucky7.92%354,275
Louisiana8.31%387,514
Maine9.53%127,647
Maryland8.20%495,873
Massachusetts8.19%565,421
Michigan4.28%1,713,784
Minnesota1.69%474,714
Mississippi7.63%227,961
Missouri7.61%466,460
Montana8.89%94,538
Nebraska8.53%164,570
Nevada8.06%244,622
New Hampshire7.19%97,565
New Jersey2.05%732,926
New Mexico11.91%249,716
New York8.51%1,664,423
North Carolina9.04%939,695
North Dakota10.84%82,398
Ohio8.14%951,847
Oklahoma10.22%403,289
Oregon1.77%372,950
Pennsylvania6.91%885,866
Puerto Rico6.14%196,388
Rhode Island7.58%80,162
South Carolina3.45%702,036
South Dakota10.86%95,864
Tennessee7.35%498,245
Texas7.19%2,066,013
Utah2.77%263,173
Vermont9.50%59,544
Virginia2.19%748,805
Washington8.49%639,927
West Virginia11.71%211,589
Wisconsin8.98%522,547
Wyoming2.56%59,274
Source: John’s Hopkins University

Slightly more than 26 million Americans or 7.9% of the total population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

