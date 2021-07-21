NEW JERSEY — In the effort to fight vaccine misinformation and reluctance, President Joe Biden has endorsed a door-to-door campaign.

But do these door-to-door efforts actually work?

Professor Elizabeth Wrigley-Field of the University of Minnesota spoke with the PIX11 Morning News to help understand the sociology of it.

She said sometimes door-to-door outreach is the most effect way to get people vaccinated as it’s a direct way to allow people to have a chance and get their questions and concerns answered.

PIX11 News followed those involved in door-to-door campaigns in New Jersey. After a full day of canvassing, three people got vaccinated.

Is there a better way to get more people vaccinated?

“This is exactly the right approach,” according to Wrigley-Field. People will return and each time, they’ll learn more about the vaccine or know more people who get vaccinated, likely becoming more comfortable to get vaccinated.

Any additional person getting vaccinated is one step closer to reaching the goal.