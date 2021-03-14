COVID-19 leads to burst of info, but some data blocked in NJ

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Phil Murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy speaks during a news conference in Newark on Dec. 15, 2020.

TRENTON, N.J. — While New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has pledged to be transparent throughout the coronavirus pandemic, his administration has denied or slowly responded to requests for records related to spending, communications and decision-making.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked an explosion of public data in New Jersey, most prominently yielding an online dashboard with details about positive tests, deaths, vaccinations and more.

But Associated Press requests last year for written and electronic communications among officials about the coronavirus were denied as “overbroad.”

An annual focus on press freedoms and the fight for government transparency, Sunshine Week comes this week a year after the state marked its first positive case.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ teens help seniors secure vaccine appointments

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

Breaking down the $1.9T coronavirus plan

Biden to sign COVID-19 relief bill

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

@PIX11News on Twitter