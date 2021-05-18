Julian Boyce, 14, receives his first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, from nurse Kenia Georges, center, as his mother Satrina Boyce looks on, in New York, Thursday, May 13, 2021. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that children between the ages of 12 and 15 can get vaccinated in New York effective immediately. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — As New York City continues its COVID-19 vaccination rollout, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that 20,000 children ages 12 to 15 in the city have been vaccinated.

“The demand was there. The focus was there. Parents, kids, ready to get vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

Vaccine eligibility for children and teens began last week after U.S. health advisers endorsed use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on May 12.

Despite the group of children being eligible to receive the vaccine, Mayor de Blasio previously said students in city public schools will not be required to get inoculated.

SUNY and CUNY students will need to be vaccinated to return to campuses.

Pfizer is currently the only vaccine available for children under the age of 18, but Moderna recently said preliminary results from its study in 12- to 17-year-olds show strong protection and no serious side effects, data the FDA will need to scrutinize.

Mayor de Blasio said the city is about two-thirds of its goal of having 5 million New Yorkers fully vaccinated by June.

As of Tuesday, 7,628,062 vaccine doses have been administered.

Associated Press contributed to this report.