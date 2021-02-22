Costco begins offering COVID-19 vaccines

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
Costco

Cosco in Danvers, Mass. Wednesday, May 27, 2009. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The warehouse retailer Costco has begun offering COVID-19 vaccinations at select locations.

The vaccines are currently being offered in cities in California, New York, Oregon, South Carolina, Washington and Puerto Rico.

“Our pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available, in accordance with CDC and state guidelines,” the retailer said in a statement.

Individual Costcos will be following the distribution rules set by the various states, and availability and eligibility may vary.

To look for an appointment, click here.

Costco isn’t the only retailer offering vaccine appointments. Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy are also distributing vaccines across the country.

Nearly 13 percent of the U.S. population has received at least the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to NPR. More than 5 percent have received the second dose.

Over 28 million people in the U.S. have been infected with COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins. 497,000 people have died.

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

