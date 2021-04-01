Coronavirus variants make up more than 70% of positive cases in NYC: health officials

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
close up of coronavirus

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

Coronavirus variants accounted for more than 70 percent of cases in New York City for the week of March 15 – 21, health officials said Wednesday.

Just weeks ago, the new, more infectious variants made up just over half of all cases. The increase suggests the five variants of concern detected in the city — UK, South Africa, Brazil and two from California — could be more infectious than previously circulating variants, according to the Health Department. Health officials have also monitored three other variants of interest, two from NYC and one from Brazil.

The city has been “really concerned” about variant impact, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“We take the situation very seriously. And again, what we decided long ago is the only way to make decisions is by being led by the data and the science,” de Blasio said. “We are watching these numbers every day, every hour to discern what kind of moves we need to make.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New Yorkers rally for rent relief ahead of budget deadline

Could rain spoil the return of fans to Yankee Stadium?

Legal marijuana in NY: Concerns from PTA, other opposition groups

Alleged Midtown attacker is a murder parolee, officials say

COVID-19 numbers rising again in New Jersey

Witness breaks down at day 3 of Chauvin trial

New Yorkers see Biden infrastructure bill as chance to improve transit

EMS recognize biker who gave back during the pandemic’s darkest days

Rats take over laundry room and lobby in Hell’s Kitchen NYCHA seniors building

@PIX11News on Twitter