A traveler places a swab in a tube after self-testing for COVID-19 at an NYC Health + Hospitals mobile testing site inside Penn Station in Manhattan on Nov. 24, 2020 (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — COVID-19 variants make up more than half of all current cases in New York City, according to health officials.

Dr. Jay Varma, a senior advisor to Mayor Bill de Blasio, raised the alarm about the prevalence of the virus variants during a coronavirus briefing Wednesday.

When combined, the so-called U.K. strain (B.1.1.7) and the new variant first detected in New York (B.1.5.2.6) make up 51% of current cases in the five boroughs, according to Varma.

Preliminary analysis of the New York variant showed it’s likely more infectious than older strains of the virus and may be similar to the U.K. strain, Varma said, though he cautioned that information could change as experts study the strain more closely. The variant doesn’t appear to cause more severe illness or reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine, Varma added.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi echoed Varma’s concern.

“We need all New Yorkers to pay attention to this,” he said.

De Blasio, meanwhile, said the increase in variant cases in the city underscored the importance of getting vaccinated.

“It’s a race against time, but we’re also seeing promising news, and we’re seeing the impact at hospitals,” the mayor said.

Dr. Mitchell Katz, head of the city’s Health + Hospitals system, pointed out that although variant cases are increasing, COVID-19 deaths and serious hospitalizations are decreasing.

“We have been very good about vaccinating people who are at high risk,” he added.

Still, all of the officials said mask wearing, social distancing, frequent hand washing and other COVID-19 safety measures were vital in ensuring the number of serious hospitalizations and deaths continues in the right direction.