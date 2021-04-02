Cornell to require coronavirus vaccination for students, including Roosevelt Island campus

ITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell University said Friday it will require students to be vaccinated this fall.

The vaccination requirement covers the Ivy League school’s main campus in Ithaca, the Cornell Tech campus on Roosevelt Island, and its upstate agricultural college.

University officials said that medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated, but they expect that campuses and classrooms will overwhelmingly consist of vaccinated students.

Cornell anticipates that enough students will be vaccinated to make in-person instruction possible, but said there’s still uncertainty about conditions this fall. Cornell has more than 23,000 students overall, with 22% coming from other countries.

