Connecticut to accelerate COVID vaccine distribution rollout

CONNECTICUT — Connecticut announced plans to speed up the next age-based phase of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout by a few days.

Also, everyone else, age 16 and older, will be able to begin making appointments for a shot tentatively on April 5.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced the revised plan on Monday.

BREAKING: As the state is anticipating to receive an increased supply of COVID-19 vaccines over the coming weeks, we are accelerating Connecticut's age-based rollout to proceed on quicker schedule than originally planned. 💉



Meanwhile, state plans to work with health care providers and the Department of Developmental Services to accelerate access for the most medically high-risk individuals under 45 during the month of April.