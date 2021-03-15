Connecticut to accelerate COVID vaccine distribution rollout

Coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is held by pharmacist Madeline Acquilano at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Cities and states are rapidly expanding access to vaccines as the nation races to head off a resurgence in coronavirus infections and reopen schools and businesses battered by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

CONNECTICUT — Connecticut announced plans to speed up the next age-based phase of its COVID-19 vaccination rollout by a few days.

Also, everyone else, age 16 and older, will be able to begin making appointments for a shot tentatively on April 5.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced the revised plan on Monday.

Meanwhile, state plans to work with health care providers and the Department of Developmental Services to accelerate access for the most medically high-risk individuals under 45 during the month of April.

