Kathy Nichols and Rachel Luca, of Cape May, N.J., work on “Coney Island Washboard” during the 28th annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — The Coney Island 30th Annual Sand Sculpting Contest has been postponed due to concerns over the rising cases of the delta variant.

The Alliance for Coney Island and Brooklyn Community Services announced the postponement Wednesday, attributing it to the rising concerns over the delta variant and the high level of touchpoints in the contest.

The event is expected to return in summer 2022.

“Both organizations look forward to hosting a free fun-filled event for all to enjoy next year and encourage you to follow their social media @coneyislandfun for up-to-date information on events for the rest of the season,” the alliance said in a press release.

The annual event draws thousands of spectators as sculptors, both amateur and professional, use their creativity to create unique sculptures.