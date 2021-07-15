Comedian Gabriel Iglesias cancels shows after positive COVID-19 test

Gabriel Iglesias presents the Emmy for Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program during the fourth night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, streamed live on Emmys.com on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias canceled standup shows after revealing that he’d tested positive for coronavirus.

The comedian made the announcement in an Instagram video Thursday.

Iglesias canceled his remaining six San Antonio shows at the Tobin Center due to the positive test. He says he has some chills and body aches, as well as losing his sense of taste and smell, which is preventing him from fully enjoying a birthday cake.

The comedian and actor says he will “get back to work” after three consecutive negative tests for COVID-19 and says that he’s been fully vaccinated, which he credits with making the symptoms not as bad.

Iglesias is currently the voice of Speedy Gonzales in the “Space Jam” reboot being released Friday.