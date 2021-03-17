Cluster restrictions and curfews lifted, fitness classes to resume as part of new reopening push

NEW YORK — From COVID cluster restrictions being lifted, to indoor fitness classes reopening, a variety of coronavirus policies in New York are officially being changed.

The announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo came on the same day that Mayor Bill de Blasio and his advisors spoke about a return to a semblance of normalcy by this summer.

The governor, in a teleconference, announced a series of changes to New York state restrictions.

“Effective this Monday, March 22nd, the final five yellow zone clusters will be lifted,” he said. “The remaining clusters are in [the] East Bronx, West Bronx, Manhattan, Newburgh, New Windsor, Queens, [in] Kew Gardens, Forest Hills.”

It was the first of three major announcements he made.

“Indoor fitness classes will be reopening,” the governor continued. “That’s primarily in New York City.”

In addition, he said, “Starting April 5, the 11 p.m. curfew currently in place for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, gyms and fitness centers will be lifted.”

They were the latest developments in a day in which the governor focused on changes involving the virus.

Earlier in the afternoon, he got his coronavirus vaccination at Mt. Neboh Baptist Church, a historic African American church in Harlem, which will serve as a vaccination pop-up site on Thursday and Friday.

“I’m going to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” the governor explained minutes before getting his shot, “because I want to make the point: take whatever vaccine you can take. They all work. They are all safe.”