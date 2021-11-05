City workers seeking exemption to vaccination mandate face Friday deadline

NEW YORK — The largest employer in New York City is the city government. It has about 378,000 people on the payroll, about 92% of them complied with the city’s mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all city workers. That still leaves tens of thousands of people choosing not to get vaccinated.

However, under agreements the city has now made with 15 unions, many of those workers will not be placed on leave without pay, as the mandate had originally called for, as long as they file for an exemption before Friday ends.

City firefighters and police personnel still face the prospect of not getting a paycheck, though, while the unions representing them continue to be in an impasse with the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that the deals the city was able to make with DC37, the largest union for municipal workers, as well as with 14 other labor organizations, has made a big difference.

“We’re seeing a high level of working together and moving things forward from the vast majority of our unions, and that’s really good news,” de Blasio said during his weekly appearance on WNYC radio.

He referred to a 92% vaccination rate among all of the city’s employees.

That figure reflects 90-plus percentile vaccination rates in nearly all of the 42 different agencies that make up city government.

There are exceptions, however.

The Dept. of Sanitation is 86% vaccinated, but the unions representing sanitation employees are among the 15 labor organizations that have now entered into the agreement with the city, so numbers among sanitation workers could rise.

Also below the 90% threshold is the NYPD, at 86%, and FDNY firefighters, at 80%. Both of those numbers are up significantly over the last three weeks, but unions for either agency have not joined agreements with the city, even though they’d been approached by city lawyers to do so.

Instead, the firefighters’ unions are calling for a permanent weekly testing option for unvaccinated union members.

A weekly testing option is part of the deal that the unions who did sign on with the city get for workers who’ve requested religious or medical exemptions by the end of Friday. That option is contingent upon a review of exemption requests by workers.

They also can keep getting paid and get health insurance, until a decision has been made on each of their cases.

Those who requested an exemption by last Tuesday and are denied, still keep pay and benefits while they appeal the decision.