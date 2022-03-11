NEW YORK (PIX11) — Over the past two years, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi has been a highly visible figure. From television commercials to in-person briefings, he’s been available to guide and inform the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But March 15, Chokshi will leave that post — just as the pandemic appears to be winding down.

“It’s been extraordinarily intense,” he told PIX11 News’ Dan Mannarino. “Right now was right for me, personally and professionally.

He credits masks and vaccinations for ushering the public through COVID-19, saying the vaccine campaign has saved 48,000 lives in the city alone. Those measures and success, he said, gave the city confidence to waive some restrictions like masking.

Chokshi said he will hold what he’s seen through the pandemic — both positive and negative — in his heart for the rest of his life. For now, he’s looking forward to catching up on family time he’s missed out on during the crisis.

You can see Dan Mannarino’s full interview with Dr. David Chokshi when PIX11 News Sunday at 7:30 a.m., during “PIX on Politics.”